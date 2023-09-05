Fall Fun in WNY: A list of What 2 Do

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pumpkin spice is out and Mayers Brothers is open. Many people are excited to welcome in the fall season, and we have a list of places for those looking to celebrate the season with some fall fun here.
Apple picking places to check out:
- LynOaken Farms in Medina
- Becker Farms in Gasport
- Blackman Homestead Farm in Lockport
- Sanger Farm in Youngstown
- Smith's Orchard Cider Mill in Lockport
- Meadows Apple Farm in Forestville
Pumpkin patches to check out:
- Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm
- The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence
- Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence
- Bippert Corn Maze in Elma
- Blair Farm in Elma
- W&J Awald Farms Inc. in North Collins
- Knights Giant Pumpkins in Medina
- Mae Len Farms in Marilla
- Pumpkinville in Great Valley
- Pumpkintown in Busti
- Harvest View Greenhouses in Fredonia
Corn mazes to check out
There is also a variety of fall events happening:
- Hop Harvest Festival in Mumford Saturday, September 2 from 10am - 4pm
- Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence opening weekend September 16 and 17 from 10am - 7pm
- Hamburg Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm -11pm
- Erie County Parks Fall Festival at Como Lake Park on Saturday, September 30 from 10am - 4pm
- Fall Fest at Zittel's in Hamburg Saturday, October 21 from 9am - 4pm
- Knox Farm Fall Programs from September 22 until October 22
