Fall Fun in WNY: A list of What 2 Do

We have you covered on What 2 Do for all things fall this season in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pumpkin spice is out and Mayers Brothers is open. Many people are excited to welcome in the fall season, and we have a list of places for those looking to celebrate the season with some fall fun here.

Apple picking places to check out:

Pumpkin patches to check out:

Corn mazes to check out 

There is also a variety of fall events happening:

If you have an event that's going on let us know here

