The spooky Screampark will be returning to Niagara Falls for its 2nd year of fear.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another spooky attraction has announced its return for their second year in Niagara Falls.

7 Gates Screampark will be opening for the fall season on Friday September, 22 at 6:30pm. The Screampark is located on Williams Road in Niagara Falls.

For their second year of fear guests will have the opportunity to check out their 3 haunted houses

Den of Demons

The Last Chop

Dark Terminal

Each house has been updated since the last season, and expanded with new scenes for guests experiences. They also will offer people the chance to check out their escape rooms, horror hatchets, selfie scare zone, and more.

Ticket pricing for the park is

Presale GA $25 must be bought prior to opening night

Following opening night regular GA $31.99

Fast admission $37.99

Unlimited admission $44.99

Escape rooms are an additional $25

Little demon event a lights on experience for kids on October 21 $12.99

Parents and children under 2-years old are free for the little demon event. Tickets for the park can be purchased both online, and in person at the door.

“We’re building something special here in Niagara Falls, New York,” says Dakota Ward, owner and General Manager at 7 Gates Screampark. “We’re creating a Halloween experience like no other in the area. At 7 Gates Screampark, we’re not just a haunted house. We have escape rooms, ax throwing, scare zones, and special events throughout the year like holiday haunted houses, zombie laser tag, and more. You don’t want to miss out.”

🔥🎃 7 GATES SCREAMPARK IS OPENING IN 2 WEEKS! To celebrate, general admission tickets for opening weekend are $25! 🎟️... Posted by 7 Gates Screampark on Monday, September 11, 2023