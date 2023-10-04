All Hallows Seas at the Aquarium

The Aquarium of Niagara is hosting numerous Halloween events this month to get into the spooky spirit.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is getting spooky for the month of October. They will be kicking off with an event this Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the event called All Hallows Seas, people attending can venture into the dark depths of the sea and have some frightful fun at the Aquarium.

Every Saturday this month the Aquarium will feature a spooky scavenger hunt, fun programs, and Halloween-themed presentations. All of these experiences are included with general admission, and kids who wear a costume will be $10.

Other dates for this event in the month of October are the 14th, 21st, and 28th.

Costume price is only valid for those 3-years old through 12 years old.

The Aquarium is also hosting a treat-or-treating event called Candy on the Commons on Friday, October 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Candy on the commons is free to all ages, and will also feature a costume contest, bounce house, music, and more.

