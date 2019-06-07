WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55PM
69
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Weather Summary: 69 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WGRZ Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
2 Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Weather Cameras
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Register for Closings
Weather Journal
Traffic
Gas Prices
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Bills
Bisons
Sabres
UB Bulls
NASCAR
High School Sports
Dick Gallagher's High School Football
Tee 2 Green
Shows
Daybreak
Most Buffalo
Spiel the Wine
WNY Living
Features
2 the Outdoors
2 WNY
At the Border
City Shapers
Contests
Crime
DealBoss
Diocese in Crisis
ECMC Medical Minute
Food
Garage Sale Map
Great Kids
Holding Albany Accountable
Investigative Post
It Takes 2
Leave It to the Pros
Mental Health
Road to a Better Community
Shop
Unknown Stories of WNY
Unique Eats
Verify
Vote
What 2 Do
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
WGRZ Jobs
Program Guide
Meet The Team
TEGNA Foundation
© 2019 WGRZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.
vote
Featured Videos
Taste of Buffalo implementing changes to make ordering process easier
DAYBREAK
I-90 fatal crash
LOCAL
I-90 crash closes multiple lanes near the Walden Galleria
LOCAL
Storm Team 2 Heather Waldman Night Forecast for 7/11/2019
LOCAL
"Autistic Child Area" street signs approved
LOCAL
Reward offered for info leading to an arrest
LOCAL
Charter Spectrum to stay in New York state
LOCAL
5 years later, NY plates are still peeling
AS-SEEN-ON-TV
Erie County pushes for pothole mobile app
LOCAL
Lancaster man admits to child porn case
LOCAL
Protesters arrested for blocking intersection
LOCAL
Wegmans:$80 Facebook Offer Is A Scam
NEWS
Play
74-year-old pedestrian killed on I-90
New York State Police say the man was walking along the center lane when he was hit.
LOCAL
Updated:
3 hours ago
Play
Out 2 Eat: What to look for at Taste of Buffalo
This week in Out 2 Eat, reporter and former chef Joshua Robinson highlights a few hidden gems to check out at the annual Taste of Buffalo
FOOD
Play
Mayor Brown: Protests 'peaceful but illegal'
Nine people were arrested for a midday protest that lasted several hours over the issue of the government's migrant detention camps.
LIVE_BREAKING
Play
Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast
Play
2 Investigates
Mayor and City Comptroller did confer after report critical of city budget
Western New York towns being forced into cemetery business
The Riverdale Cemetery mausoleum roof is leaking
More Headlines
Spectrum is staying in New York
BUSINESS
Lockport man dies in motorcycle crash in Town of Cambria
LOCAL
Buffalo Police: woman in custody after stabbing her cousin
CRIME
Erie County Water Authority starts project in Williamsville
LOCAL
Erie County lawmakers work on app specifically for potholes
LOCAL
Say Yes Buffalo receives $2.9M grant from Gates Foundation
EDUCATION
Featured Galleries
PHOTOS: NFL Honors red carpet
NATION-WORLD
Photographs From the Bills Win over Miami
SPORTS
Bills, Patriots in Pictures
SPORTS
Great Action Shots from this weeks NFL Games.
SPORTS
GALLERY: Bills-Lions Game
SPORTS
Gallery: Sabres Caps Game
SPORTS
More Headlines
Erie County lawmakers work on app specifically for potholes
LOCAL
Say Yes Buffalo receives $2.9M grant from Gates Foundation
EDUCATION
Five years later and still no fix for peeling plates
LOCAL
Lancaster man pleads guilty to child porn charge
LOCAL
Child on bicycle without helmet injured after being hit by car
LOCAL
Mohan meets the public at the Buffalo Zoo
NEWS
42 minutes ago
Which restaurant making its Taste of Buffalo debut this year are you most interested in trying?
FOOD
42 minutes ago
‘We’re wasting time’ | Virginia victim’s parents fear delay in alert system implementation
INVESTIGATIONS
USA National Pizza Team stops by WNY for a visit
LOCAL
New Play Everywhere Challenge winners announced
LOCAL
Veggie Van brings local produce to Niagara Falls and Lackawanna
DAYBREAK
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 WGRZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.