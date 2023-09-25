Trick-or-Treating at the mall

The annual Halloween fun event will be returning to the mall this Halloween season.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Get ready to get spooky at the mall this Halloween season at the family-friendly event on Monday, October 30 from noon - 8 p.m.

The event is a team effort hosted by Galleria Treats, the Walden Galleria, and the American Cancer Society of Western New York.

The trick-or-treat event will be the mall's 29th annual indoor experience for families at WNY's largest shopping center.

Those attending the event can begin on the lower level near Forever 21 in their best Halloween costumes, and visit tables throughout the mall as a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating.

The event is family-friendly for children of all ages, and presale tickets are available now online for $3 until Wednesday, October 29 until 11:59 .pm. Tickets will be $5 on the day of the event at the door or online.

All of the ticket sales proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society of Western New York.

