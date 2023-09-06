Everhaunt Halloween attraction announces opening date

The popular haunted house in the Village of Angola has announced its return for the Halloween season.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — It's that time of the year where things start to get scary, and the scariest event of them all has announced it's return for the Halloween season in the Village of Angola.

Everhaunt will be opening on October 6 and remains open until Halloween night. They also have been voted one of the best haunted attractions in America.

The Halloween spectacular features multiple haunted houses, midway games, coffin rides, escape rooms, a horror store, family-friendly kid's days, and more. People will be able to purchase tickets online now here.

Ticket prices listed are

VIP fast pass $39.99

General admission $29.99

They also offer special pricing for escape rooms and special Icon days that can be viewed here. Icon days give people the opportunity to do meet and greets with people from famous Halloween movies along with enjoying the haunted attractions.

There also have special discount days for military, teacher student, doctor, and other first responders.

The attraction is not recommended for children under 10-years old, but those under 10 who wish to go will not be turned away and encouraged to always seek parent's permission first.

Food, and beverages are available for purchase on site in the lobby of the attraction, and parents who wish to wait for children while experiencing the haunted house can do so in the lobby.

To learn more visit everhaunt.com