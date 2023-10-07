x
Halloween event in Lewiston

Later this month in Lewiston things may get spooky.
Credit: Trick-or-Treat Center Street Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking to take the kid's to a fun and safe Halloween event this month? 

The Lewiston Recreation Department is hosting a spooky Halloween themed event free for the community to attend. The event is on Sunday, October 29 from noon - 3:00pm. 

There will be a haunted house for people to check-out at the Red Brick Municipal Building, an outdoor skeleton walk at Toohey Park, and local businesses on Center street will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. 

Streets from 4th- 6th will be closed off to any traffic to ensure everyone's safety while in the village. It also will be a rain or shine event. 

Posted by Lewiston Business Group on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Some of the participating local business's include

  • Cheri Amour
  • You & Me
  • Just Desserts
  • Lewiston Small Animal Hospital
  • The Plant Shack
  • Revamped NY
  • Queen B's Cottage 
  • Brewed and Bottled

To learn more about the event visit villageoflewiston.net

