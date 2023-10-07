Halloween event in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking to take the kid's to a fun and safe Halloween event this month?
The Lewiston Recreation Department is hosting a spooky Halloween themed event free for the community to attend. The event is on Sunday, October 29 from noon - 3:00pm.
There will be a haunted house for people to check-out at the Red Brick Municipal Building, an outdoor skeleton walk at Toohey Park, and local businesses on Center street will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Streets from 4th- 6th will be closed off to any traffic to ensure everyone's safety while in the village. It also will be a rain or shine event.
Some of the participating local business's include
- Cheri Amour
- You & Me
- Just Desserts
- Lewiston Small Animal Hospital
- The Plant Shack
- Revamped NY
- Queen B's Cottage
- Brewed and Bottled
To learn more about the event visit villageoflewiston.net