Halloween event in Lewiston

Later this month in Lewiston things may get spooky.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking to take the kid's to a fun and safe Halloween event this month?

The Lewiston Recreation Department is hosting a spooky Halloween themed event free for the community to attend. The event is on Sunday, October 29 from noon - 3:00pm.

There will be a haunted house for people to check-out at the Red Brick Municipal Building, an outdoor skeleton walk at Toohey Park, and local businesses on Center street will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Streets from 4th- 6th will be closed off to any traffic to ensure everyone's safety while in the village. It also will be a rain or shine event.

Some of the participating local business's include

Cheri Amour

You & Me

Just Desserts

Lewiston Small Animal Hospital

The Plant Shack

Revamped NY

Queen B's Cottage

Brewed and Bottled