Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers State of the State Address

Governor Hochul delivers her State of the State Address from the New York State Capitol.
Updated: 1/5/2022 1:00:21 PM
Patrick has the possible snow totals for the Lake Effect Snow events.
Updated: 11:26 AM EST January 5, 2022
This afternoon we got the long-awaited results of a study from the state, breaking down the future of the Buffalo Bills and the current stadium in Orchard Park.
Updated: 6:53 PM EDT November 2, 2021
We talked with the folks at AAA. They've got a storm team and they've been meeting and planning for months for a big weather event like this.
Published: 7:03 AM EST January 5, 2022
A Newfane 10-year-old found a way to provide a little comfort - and maybe a little hope - to patients battling cancer, in honor of her grandpa.
Published: 6:51 AM EST January 5, 2022
The Depew Union Free Schools will use all of their allotted snow days before shifting to remote learning.
Published: 6:40 AM EST January 5, 2022
Alden Central Schools was one of the first to come out in support of a snow day for the 2022 winter season.
Published: 5:38 AM EST January 5, 2022
It's been two years since the Buffalo Common Council changed a law that allowed for more internet providers to build service in the city, yet competition isn't here.
Published: 11:27 PM EST January 4, 2022
Police are investigating a shooting in North Buffalo, that left one man injured in the foot and taken to ECMC.
Published: 11:23 PM EST January 4, 2022
A man is accused of making threats to kill a local pastor and church members.
Published: 11:21 PM EST January 4, 2022
The Ken-Ton school district handed out COVID antigen test kits to families who didn't already receive one.
Published: 11:19 PM EST January 4, 2022
Melissa Fleischut, President & CEO of the state restaurant association talks about how restaurants are dealing with the COVID Surge.
Published: 5:56 PM EST January 4, 2022
Overall Erie County reports that hospitalizations went up by over 50 percent in the last ten days - overall reporting 474 COVID patients in WNY York hospitals
Published: 5:32 PM EST January 4, 2022
While the Sabres return players from COVID, their NHL roster remains thin.
Published: 6:33 PM EST January 4, 2022
VERIFY...
ARE AT-HOME TEST RESULTS COUNTED IN COVID DATA, AND IF NOT, IS THAT SKEWING THE METRICS?
Published: 5:50 PM EST January 4, 2022
THOMAS NEWMAN DIED IN DECEMBER FROM A COVID-RELATED ILLNESS.. and earlier this week his widow, kerrie newman told 2 on your side she wanted to fill his position
Published: 11:15 AM EST January 4, 2022
The Manhattan District Attorney is closing the criminal case into former Governor Cuomo's mishandling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
Published: 7:27 AM EST January 4, 2022
When it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19, medical experts say wearing a mask plays a major role, when done correctly.
Published: 11:29 PM EST January 3, 2022
This battle over sauce began with a tweet of all things. With Falcons running back Mike Davis
proclaiming "Atlanta" had the best wings.
Published: 12:12 AM EST January 3, 2022
Devin Singletary was asked whether Josh Allen would be allowed in the running back room, given what he can do with his legs.
Published: 7:50 PM EST January 2, 2022
WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni and Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci say annual playoff trips are now the expectation in Orchard Park.
Published: 6:51 PM EST January 2, 2022
Buffalo running back Devin Singletary ran 4 and 6 yards on his touchdowns against Atlanta. It was the first multi-touchdown game of his NFL career.
Published: 6:41 PM EST January 2, 2022
Jordan Poyer wouldn’t say what Matt Ryan yelled at him to land a taunting penalty. He laughed and said 'I’ll keep that between the lines.'
Published: 5:59 PM EST January 2, 2022
Our obsession with technology is leading to some unhealthy consequences, and Nature can hold the cure.
Published: 1:24 PM EST January 2, 2022
For a $50 donation, you'll get a digital retouched copy of your photo taken by a professional photographer. It's all to support Kevin Guest House.
Published: 8:17 AM EST January 2, 2022
You may already be thinking ahead to the seasons to come, including gardening season.
Published: 2:19 PM EST January 1, 2022
Journalists around the country explore the history of anti-Asian hate in the U.S., stereotypes and microaggressions we're still fighting, and where to go from here.
Published: 8:31 PM EDT May 18, 2021
Asian Americans have used COVID pandemic-fueled hate to spread more awareness around hate crimes.
Published: 10:48 PM EDT May 17, 2021
Sikhism is the fifth largest religion in the world, but it's often misunderstood or disregarded in the U.S.
Published: 9:51 PM EDT May 17, 2021
What is the 'model minority' myth and why is it so harmful for Asian Americans?
Published: 4:58 PM EDT May 17, 2021
Microaggressions are comments with subtly racist undertones. Here's what to respond to them.
Published: 4:40 PM EDT May 17, 2021
Decades of discrimination against Asian Americans in the U.S. included the country’s first immigration ban based on race in the 1800s.
Published: 4:33 PM EDT May 17, 2021
Kyoko Takenaka found a way to reclaim power by turning recordings of racist and sexist comments into a film.
Published: 4:16 PM EDT May 17, 2021
Is there a link between rising anti-Asian hate crimes and the pandemic? Research suggests yes.
Published: 3:30 PM EDT May 17, 2021
In 1991, a Sacramento family was brutally murdered in their Land Park home. No arrests ever were made, but police say the cold case is heating up.
Published: 2:03 PM EDT October 4, 2021
Paul John Knowles is the “Casanova Killer.” His devilish smirk, charming demeanor and flowing whiskey-colored hair helped mask his deadly secret.
Published: 3:12 PM EST February 2, 2021
Brittany Zamora was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with her 13-year-old student.
Published: 5:17 PM EST January 25, 2021
Years after Adrienne Salinas's body was found, her murder remains unsolved.
Published: 11:32 AM EST January 15, 2021
It's proclaimed “The Most Beautiful Small Town in America.” But just under the surface, there’s something darker in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Published: 1:01 PM EST January 12, 2021
Bizarre behavior and stories don’t add up after a toddler vanishes on a family camping trip. This is the relentless search to find out what happened.
Published: 5:34 PM EST January 22, 2021
DNA evidence in the JonBenet Ramsey case doesn't support a controversial development: a former prosecutor's decision to clear the girl's family from all suspicion.
Published: 8:13 PM EST February 9, 2021
A young girl from Exeter, Ca. was murdered in 1975. The jury convicted a local handyman, but did the real killer get away?
Published: 5:27 PM EST January 22, 2021
A year after the Austin bombings, investigators open up about how they retraced the bomber's steps to find him.
Published: 12:04 PM EST January 25, 2021
In 1991, four teenage girls were murdered in a North Austin yogurt shop. Decades later, investigators continue to work to solve the crimes.
Published: 5:36 PM EST February 3, 2021
Two years after Nanette was found in her burned home with a gunshot wound to her head, her family hopes new information will cause a break in the case.
Published: 2:22 PM EST February 2, 2021
Tammy Grogan's 2006 dream cruise turned into a nightmare when the single mother never returned.
A trip down family lane after a surprise letter unlocked a bit of Gallivan family history.
Published: 7:04 AM EST January 4, 2022
The goat landscaping company says there are enough trees to feed the goats until the spring.
Published: 6:51 AM EST January 4, 2022
The site at Northwest Buffalo Community Center is by appointment only, and will be open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Published: 5:16 AM EST January 4, 2022
The vaping study looked at 1600 smokers who are also part of a much larger, nationwide study on tobacco use.
Published: 9:19 AM EST January 2, 2022
A few days before Christmas, the hospital shared a photo on social media of what they believe to be the first-ever proposal at the Tree of Hope.
Published: 9:43 AM EST January 1, 2022
We follow two metro Atlanta parents concerned about critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools.
Published: 2:40 PM EDT October 20, 2021
The vaccine-hesitant mom interviews four experts and gets answers to all of her questions about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and other concerns.
Published: 11:39 AM EDT October 7, 2021
On July 7, 2016, 12 officers and two civilians were shot, and five of those officers died after a gunman opened fire during a protest.
Published: 2:35 PM EDT October 4, 2021
WWLTV crews report from across Southeast Louisiana a month after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Here's a look at where recovery stands.
Published: 12:56 PM EDT October 4, 2021
KGW reporters got rare access inside intensive care units at OHSU Hospital in Portland and St. Charles Medical Center in Bend as they treated COVID patients.
Published: 9:50 PM EDT September 17, 2021
The wildfire trends are unmistakable. There are more wildfires, they are bigger and they are more devastating. Every year, there is more scorched Earth.
Published: 2:58 PM EDT September 17, 2021
We set out find out who are the robocallers, who are the victims and what can be done to stop the calls.
Published: 6:33 PM EDT May 14, 2021
This special focuses on those turning the power of protest into meaningful change.
Published: 2:43 PM EDT August 5, 2021
The story of the Walker Sisters who continued living in the Great Smoky Mountains after it became a national park still fascinates visitors.
Published: 10:50 AM EST January 26, 2021
American moms are dying from childbirth. Black women are up to four times more at risk. This series examines why.
Published: 3:27 PM EST January 25, 2021
Nicolle didn't know she was undocumented until she was 15. Rob thinks immigrants should come through legally or not at all.
Published: 12:48 PM EDT June 18, 2021
Officer Matt Yoder is a veteran police officer. Corry Dawkins is a 27-year-old with a troubled past. Here’s what happened when the two men came together.
Published: 12:21 PM EDT June 18, 2021
