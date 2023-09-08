The Great Pumpkin Farm opens their haunted forest

The Great Pumpkin Farm is getting ready for spooky season with the opening of their haunted forest.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Looking for a frightening way to kick off the fall season? The Great Pumpkin Farm has the event just for that.

The grand opening of its haunted forest has been announced for Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the haunted experience can be bought online, and in person at the farm.

Tickets cost $39.99 for full-admission, which includes

The haunted hayride

Trail of terror

The haunted corn maze

People can book for larger group rates and get a 10% discount for 15 or more people. Their will be food vendors open 30 minutes prior to the first hayride, and people are asked to complete the experience in 2 hours.

The daytime part of the farm will be having its first opening weekend on Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Opening weekend will feature activities for visitors such as the corn maze, boo barn, amusement rides, zombie train, hayrides, and more.

The opening weekend will have dinosaurs in the corn maze from noon - 4 p.m. for some prehistoric family fun.