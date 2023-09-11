Frightworld Announces its 21st season in Buffalo

Frightworld America's Screampark will open on Hertel Avenue on September 22nd

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spooky season is right around the corner and the popular scream park, Frightworld is opening its doors on September 22nd.

This is Frightworld's 21st season in Buffalo and it will once again be located at the old K-Mart on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. It will feature five award-winning haunted attractions.

"We spent the last year perfecting our attractions. This season we have curated new sets, scenes, scares, effects and more to bring our attractions to the next level," said Trevor Feger, General Manager of Frightworld.

Frightworld is open every weekend until November 6th and on select weekdays.