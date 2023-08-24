Knox Farm hosting programs throughout fall season for guests

Knox Farm State Park is hosting multiple programs this fall for guests.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Looking for a fun and easy way to get outside this fall?

Knox Farm in East Aurora has announced that they will be holding a variety of interpretive programs this fall for people to enjoy.

The farm is 633 acres comprised of both a variety of habitats, grasslands, woodlands, ponds, and more. They also have an on site fenced in dog park giving dog lovers the opportunity to let their furry friends run free in a safe environment.

The interpretative programs that they have planned so far run from September 22 to October 27 with a variety of different experiences offered.

Programs include

Waterfall Woof Walk on September 22

Leaves and Leashes on October 21

Fall "EquiKnox" Stroll on October 21

Birds of A Feather on October 22

Hike through History on October 27

All of these events require a pre registration that can be made here.

The State Park interpretive folks are working hard to bring you some great programming this fall. Sign up now- space is limited. Posted by Friends of Knox Farm State Park on Thursday, August 24, 2023