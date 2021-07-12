Judge revokes bail for 'person of interest' in Donovan Dr. shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

Prosecutor reveals ammunition from the shooting scene is consistent with the type of rifle found at the Cheektowaga apartment where Dequan Richardson lives.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man, considered a 'person of interest' in a shooting that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, had his bail revoked Monday.

Cheektowaga Town Court Judge James Speyer made the move after prosecutors revealed in court that ammunition recovered at the Donovan Dr. shooting scene is consistent with the type of rifle recovered at the Cheektowaga apartment where Dequan Richardson lives.

Richardson and co-defendant Jonay Robinson, who also lives in that apartment, were previously being held on $175,000 bail each on unrelated drug and weapons possession charges. Robinson remains held on that same bail.

At their preliminary hearing, Judge Speyer determined there was enough evidence presented to establish the two were involved in a felony crime in order to continue to hold them.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker died from his injuries as a result of being shot in the head during a late-night gathering at the Grider-Ferry Apartments earlier this month.