Buffalo Police: Suspect in custody following shooting involving 3-year-old boy

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the suspect's name is not being announced at this time because charges are pending.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police announced Wednesday that a person of interest is now in custody following a shooting Monday night, where a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and three others were shot on Donovan Drive.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the name of the person in custody, as well as the names of the victims, are not being announced at this time because charges are pending.

"The investigation is still in progress and we don't want to do anything that will jeopardize the investigation," Brown said.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the number of tips, phone calls, and cooperation from the public was "outstanding," adding that when the police and the community work together they're able to bring people to justice.

"Utilizing not only information from the public, but our SafeCam program and other technology, we were able to identify a suspect. And as the mayor stated, the person we believe is responsible is currently in custody," Rinaldo said.