Buffalo Police ask for help investigating shooting death of 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr.

The boy was shot around 11 p.m. Monday and died on Thursday, police said. Three other people were shot; their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in their investigation into the shooting death of 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr.

Shaquelle was shot around 11 p.m. Monday and died on Thursday, police said. Three other people were shot in the courtyard area of the Ferry Grider apartment complex on Donovan Drive; their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who might know or might have seen anything related to the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

A man and a woman from Cheektowaga were arraigned Thursday morning on a series of gun and drug-related charges as part of the ongoing investigation into the Donovan Drive shooting.

Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay B. Robinson, 25, were arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on six charges, including criminal possession of a firearm.