3-year-old boy shot Monday on Donovan Drive has died

Buffalo Police confirmed that Shaquelle Walker Jr has died after being shot Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have confirmed that 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., died on Thursday after he was shot Monday night.

"He was a good kid, he was a good kid. I send my prayers out to the family," said Londra Bell, who described himself as a close friend of the family. Bell said his grandson would play with Shaquelle, who was nicknamed "Quelle."

Shaquelle and three others were wounded in a shooting that happened at the Ferry Grider apartment complex on Donovan Drive late Monday night.

A police source said 38 shots were fired.

Shaquelle was shot while riding his bicycle near where his family was having a late-night cookout and enjoying the fireworks.

Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Ministry told 2 On Your Side after speaking with Shaquelle's family he learned the boy passed away.

Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries said he's also been in contact with the family and said they are devastated, as is the community.

"It was a mass shooting, which involved four individuals and one toddler who lost his life too soon," he said. "He could've been a president, he could've been a doctor, he could've been a lawyer, he could've invented the cure for cancer."

Newkirk and Bell met with 2 On Your Side near where the shooting happened to spread the message that they want a cease-fire in the City of Buffalo. They said anti-violence groups affiliated with GYC Ministries will be patrolling neighborhoods this weekend to prevent any further violence.

"We are asking right now, as we speak, ceasefire. Put the guns down," said Newkirk.

Added Bell: "Let's put the guns down, let's stop killing each other, let's stop killing each other."