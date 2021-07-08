Two Cheektowaga residents named "persons of interest" in shooting of 3-year-old and three others in Buffalo

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the pair was arrested on gun charges following a search warrant connected to the shooting investigation.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man and a woman from Cheektowaga were arraigned Thursday morning on a series of gun and drug-related charges.

22-year-old Dequan Richardson along with Jonay Robinson were arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on six charges including criminal possession of a firearm. According to court documents, investigators found a pistol and an assault rifle inside the home on Silver Creek Dr. Both weapons were not registered.

Along with the guns, investigators also found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in the home.

DA Flynn says Richardson’s apartment was searched due to a search warrant that was issued in relation to the Donovan Drive shooting. @WGRZ — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 8, 2021

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn the search of the apartment that led to those charges came from the investigation that started after the shooting of a three-year-old boy in Buffalo Monday night.

Flynn said Richardson and Robinson are not suspects in the shooting but are "persons of interest." Flynn also would not say if the guns found in the home were same weapons used in the shooting. Both were ordered held on $175,000 bail.