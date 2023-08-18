x
Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend, 2 On Your Side has you covered for the weekend of August 18-20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be mostly nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we make our way through the month of August! 

Below is a list of events that are happening between Aug. 18 - 20. 

Concerts for the weekend between Aug. 18 - 20 include

  • Aug. 18, Girl Named Tom, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $39.
  • Aug. 18, Brad Paisley, 7:30 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $65.
  • Aug. 19, Kane Brown, 8 pm at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $104.
  • Aug. 19, Atmosphere, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $29.
  • Aug. 20, The Offspring, Simple Plan, and Sum 41, 7 pm at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $46.
  • Aug. 20, Whiskey Myers, with 49 Winchester and Matt Koziol. Tickets: start at $45.

