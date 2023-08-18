Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be mostly nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we make our way through the month of August!
Below is a list of events that are happening between Aug. 18 - 20.
- It is the last weekend to attend the Erie County Fair 11am - 10pm
- August 18, FeedMore WNY Party on the Pier 6pm - 9pm
- August 19, North Tonawanda Corn Fest 11am - 7pm
- August 20, Lockport Applebee's Lemonade Stand for charity noon - 4pm
- August 20, Art Festival in Tonawanda 10am - 4pm
Concerts for the weekend between Aug. 18 - 20 include
- Aug. 18, Girl Named Tom, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $39.
- Aug. 18, Brad Paisley, 7:30 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $65.
- Aug. 19, Kane Brown, 8 pm at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $104.
- Aug. 19, Atmosphere, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $29.
- Aug. 20, The Offspring, Simple Plan, and Sum 41, 7 pm at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $46.
- Aug. 20, Whiskey Myers, with 49 Winchester and Matt Koziol. Tickets: start at $45.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.