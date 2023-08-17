Olcott Beach Jazz Trail returns

The Olcott Beach Jazz Trail will be returning in September for a music-filled event.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — Looking for a fun musical event for the family or friends?

The Olcott Beach Jazz Trail is excited to host the jazz filled event on Sunday, September 3 from noon to 8:30 p.m. The event will have multiple locations throughout the day with live music performances, free at no cost for those interested in attending. It is a family friendly event for anyone interested to attend.

The jazz performances schedule is

Danny Hull and Friends at the Lakeview Village Shoppes from noon to 1:30pm

The Brendan Lanighan Octet at the Olcott Gazebo 1:45 p.m. to 3:15pm

Tres Mais at the Lakeview Village Shoppes 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Heather Bambrick Quintet at the Olcott Gazebo 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Western New York Big Band at the Olcott Gazebo 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be beer and wine tents throughout the day at the event, and people can take the day to explore the local vendors Olcott has to offer. All performances are walkable to each location.

Here is our 2023 Olcott Jazz Trail lineup! Huge thank you to Jim Sansone for organizing and thank you to all of our amazing sponsors for supporting this great event! See you in September! Posted by Olcott Beach Jazz Trail on Thursday, July 27, 2023

To learn more people can visit the events Facebook page.