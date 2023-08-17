Local Applebee's holding drive-thru lemonade stand to benefit childhood cancer

A local Applebee's in Lockport will be hosting a drive-thru lemonade stand to benefit childhood cancer.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A local Applebee's is looking to make a difference and needs the community's help.

The Lockport Applebee's is hosting a drive-thru lemonade stand on Sunday August, 20 from noon - 4 p.m. to benefit childhood cancer.

The event will be hosted by both the Lockport Applebee's and Alex's Lemonade Stand to create a refreshing twist on a fun way to give back. People will have the option to sip on an original lemonade or flavored lemonade of their choice for making a donation.

Those looking to participate can donate $1 to Alex's Lemonade Stand for a lemonade and do not even have to leave the car, utilizing the AppleBee's store to door service. All of the proceeds made will go back to the foundation's mission of combating childhood cancer.