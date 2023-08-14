Party at the Pier to benefit FeedMore WNY

Local food bank FeedMore WNY is hosting a 'Party at the Pier' to raise money and enjoy Buffalo's summer weather at the Outer Harbor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY is hosting a night of fun at the Buffalo Outer Harbor to raise money for their cause of providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need.

The Party on the Pier will be Friday, August 18 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., located at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor.

The event is for those 21-years old or older, and costs $75 for general admission or $125 for VIP admission. Tickets for the event can be purchased here e.givesmart.com

Those purchasing general admission will have access to a food and beverage menu provided by Seaside Shanty, and VIP will be provided a menu by Fresh Catch of the Day. People may add for $25 the Shuck Shack Special, which is six freshly shucked oysters with a class of sparkling wine.

The night will also feature an open bar and live music for guests enjoying the vibrant summer night.

We'll see you Friday, Aug. 18, for Party at the Pier, FeedMore WNY's new summer event! Join us from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wilkeson Pointe for an unforgettable evening of food & drinks by Fresh Catch Poke Co., ShuckShack, Hartman’s Distilling Co., Rec Room Buffalo and more! Plus music by Sike Adisa, games & silent auction - all to benefit FeedMore WNY and our neighbors in need. Proudly presented by Tops Friendly Markets Get your tickets at https://PartyatthePier.givesmart.com . Posted by FeedMore WNY on Sunday, August 13, 2023

“We are grateful for the continued support of the community as we work to fulfill our mission of providing dignity, hope and a brighter future for our Western New Yorkers in need. The proceeds from Party at the Pier will enable FeedMore WNY to provide nutritious food to children as they head back to school next month, nourish our homebound neighbors who rely on our volunteers to deliver nutritious meals and a friendly visit, stock the shelves of our partner food pantries and so much more,” Lisa Woodring, executive vice president of external affairs for FeedMore WNY, said.

“We hope that everyone can join us on Friday, August 18, for a fun summer evening to support our food-insecure neighbors.”