Free rides and concert on Day 10 of the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — There's only a couple more days left if you plan on attending the Erie County Fair. The Fair ends Sunday, August 20. Here's what'a happening on day 10 of the Fair.

100 Free Minutes of Rides. All amusement rides will be free for 100 minutes on Friday, August 18, beginning at noon and concluding at 1:40 p.m. to celebrate the Erie County Fair's partnership with The James E. Strates Shows.

Livestock & Horse Shows:

9:00 AM – Open Western Horse Show – Horse Show Ring

11:30 AM – Youth Livestock Expo Market Hog Show – Showplex

12:00 PM – 4-H/FFA Rabbit Dressing Contest – Livestock Arena - A contest in which rabbits are dressed in costumes and judged based on creativity.

12:30 PM – 4-H/FFA Poultry Dressing Contest – Livestock Arena - A contest in which poultry are dressed in costumes and judged based on creativity.

2:00 PM – 4-H/FFA Dairy Show – Livestock Arena

INAUGURAL GRAND DRIVE! 8:00 PM – Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive – Showplex – The grand champions from youth livestock shows compete for Grand Champion.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Today's ceremony honors Glenn Sickles of Mumford Fire Department. The ceremony will take place outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00pm.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony will honor Patrick Collins, who served in the U.S. Army 1985-2010. Collins will receive an American flag that was flown during that day at the Fair. The ceremony is at 6:30pm in Slade Park.

FREE CONCERT! The Spinners will perform at the Grandstand at 7:30pm. You do not need a Grandstand ticket to attend this show.

Skylighters Fireworks. The nighttime fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm. Channel 2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the fireworks show.

For more information on what's happening at the Erie County Fair, check out their website: https://www.ecfair.org/.