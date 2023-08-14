First ever Carnegie Art Spree hosted along the Erie Canal in Tonawanda

The first ever art festival will be happening in Tonawanda hosted by the Carnegie Art Center.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda has announced that they are hosting an art festival on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The festival is called the 'Carnegie Art Spree' and this will be its first year. It will be happening on both sides of the Tonawanda's on Webster Street, the Renaissance Bridge, and Canal Street. People should note that these streets will be closed during the event, with free parking nearby.

Their will be a wide variety of art vendors for people to checkout, and shop during the two day festival. People can visit the full list of vendors on the Carnegie Art Centers website.

The event will have free art activities throughout the day, food trucks, vendors, and live music for all attending. The event itself is free, and the Gateway Harbor stage will be featuring the live music performances.

There will also be opportunities for people to meet local non-profit organizations set up at the event to share their missions, and creative spaces around the region.