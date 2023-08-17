Here's what happening at the Erie County Fair on day 9

Check out all the fun things to do at the Erie County Fair.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 9.

Special Events & Demonstrations:

“Secrets Buried & I’ll Be Home for my Birthday” Book Signing 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Quilting Demonstration 11:00 AM-2:00 PM in the Historical Building

Collins Draft Horse Demonstrations 12:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Natural Equine Demonstration at 1:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Grandma Butter Butter Making Demonstration 1:00 PM-4:00 PM in the Historical Building

Blacksmith Shop Demonstration at 2 & 6 PM on Entertainment Avenue (near Gate 5)

Glass Blowing Demonstrations 2:00 PM-8:00 PM on 42nd Street

Erie County Sheriff’s K9 Demonstration at 2:00 PM at the Family Entertainment Complex

NYS Police Demonstrations ft. K-9 & Rappelling at 2:30 PM at the NYS Police Rappelling Tower

Handmade Scented Smellies Demonstration 3:00-6:00 PM at the Historical Building

Bee Tree Trail Harnessing Demonstration at 3:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Hands Only CPR Training at 2, 3, 5 & 7 PM in the Firemen’s Building

Fair-ly Sweet Sugarhouse Demonstrations 4:00-6:00 PM in the Agriculture Discovery Center

Mounted Sheriff Demonstration at 6:00 PM at Horse Headquarters

Livestock & Horse Shows:

9:00 AM – Open English Horse Show – Horse Show Ring

11:30 AM – Youth Livestock Expo Market Beef Show – Livestock Arena

12:00 PM - 4-H Dairy Dressing Contest – Showplex

1:30 PM – 4-H/FFA Sheep + Meat Goat Dressing Contest – Showplex

3:00 PM – 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Show – Showplex

5:00 PM – 4-H/FFA Poultry Show – Barn 9

6:00 PM – 4-H/FFA Swine Show – Showplex

11:30 PM – 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show – Barn 9

Mooternity Ward inside the Agriculture Discovery Center welcomed their fourth calf on Tuesday. You can see the new calves between 11 AM and 10 PM.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Today, Kevin Herzog of the Twin District Fire Department will be honored outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00 PM.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony: The Fair will honor Robert Persichitti who served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945. The American flag flown during that day at the Fair will be lowered and presented to Manley for the “Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day.” This ceremony is at 6:30 PM in Slade Park.

The Guess Who (Free show): The band The Guess Who will be performing at the grandstand at 7:30 PM.

ATV Big Air Tour: These shows feature the top ATV and Motorcycle riders in the country. This show takes place twice on Wednesday at 3 & 7 PM in the Grandstand.

Skylighters Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky to end the day at the Fair. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm. WGRZ is a proud sponsor the fireworks display.