When could the public see the results of the state's study surrounding the Buffalo Bills' new stadium?

Governor Hochul has said the state is studying all of the options, but will ultimately "make the right decision for the people for Western New York."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On September 22, during an event at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, Governor Kathy Hochul said this when asked about negotiations with Pegula Sports and Entertainment for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, "We are waiting for the results of a study that's been underway for a number of months now," Hochul said. "And I think that will come out in the next couple of weeks. We're studying all the options. I'm thinking about this constantly, I'm talking to people behind the scenes just to get together information."

The next day, September 23, she told the media at an event in Rochester something slightly different. "There's a study going on by a company that's just assessing the different options and we're going to release the study in about two months," said Hochul.

So when could the public see the results of the state's study? 2 On your Side asked the state for an update and this is what we were told:

“The study is being done in segments, according to the topic. Part of it may be done sooner than other parts, When all the data has been gathered the study will need to be reviewed, analyzed, and formatted before being released.”

Pegula Sports and Entertainment began discussions with New York State and Erie County in May, based on the results of an independent PSE study of potential stadium and arena projects.

2 On Your Side and our partners at Investigative Post filed Freedom of Information Law requests with the state and county to see the results of the PSE study but were denied. A spokesperson for the Erie County Executive later told 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants that no one other than the team has an actual copy of the Bills' stadium study, and there is only limited private access to the study for the County Executive as one of the negotiators on the deal.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment Executive Vice President Ronald Raccuia has said the PSE study estimates the stadium would cost $1.4 billion, would seat between 60,000 and 62,000 people, and that PSE prefers a location in Orchard Park near the current stadium.

Governor Hochul has said the state is studying all of the options, but will ultimately "make the right decision for the people for Western New York."

The study should be released in two months.