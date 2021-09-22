Hochul: Information from Buffalo Bills stadium study will be released soon

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she believes the results of the stadium study will be released in the next few weeks.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — As talks continue about a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul says the results of the Bills stadium study will be released soon.

While in Western New York on Wednesday, the governor was asked about the status of the ongoing Bills stadium study. Hochul says she believes the results will be released in the next few weeks.

The governor also notes that the state is studying all of the options, but will ultimately "make the right decision for the people for Western New York."