Bills force 5 turnovers, overwhelm Mills and Texans 40-0

The Bills have two shutouts in a season for the first time since 1990.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, center, is mobbed by fans after scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions, and the Bills suffocated the offensively inept Houston Texans 40-0. 

Micah Hyde, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson each had interceptions, while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo overwhelmed rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his second career start. The Bills limited Houston to 109 yards of offense — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to post their second shutout in three weeks. 

Buffalo blanked Miami 35-0 on Sept. 19. The Bills have two shutouts in a season for the first time since 1990.

