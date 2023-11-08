Tunnel to Towers 9/11 exhibit on display at Erie County Fair; group supports Jason Arno's family

The Tunnel to Towers exhibit is making an appearance at the Erie County Fair for the first time. The mobile exhibit leaves August 14.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tunnel to Towers exhibit is making an appearance at the Erie County Fair for the first time. The mobile exhibit leaves on August 14.

It's a mobile 9/11 memorial exhibit. Everything in it comes from ground zero. It was created in 2013 for educational purposes. It travels to places like schools, festivals and fairs to teach kids and their families about that tragic day.

Billy Pucket is the field manager for the exhibit. He tours people around and teaches them about different things from the way the towers were built to the artifacts that were found in the rubble.

Pucket said there are stories in every single corner of this exhibit.

"We lost 343 firemen that day, 23 port authority officers, 37 NYP officers. But since that day, we have lost 343 firemen from 9/11 related illnesses. So, it hasn't stop. It is still going on today. People are still suffering," Pucket said.

The Tunnels to Towers foundation who created this exhibit continues to support American heroes today. This includes veterans, first responders, and their families. That also includes Buffalo's very own Jason Arno.

Arno lost his life in the line of duty fighting a 4-alarm fire on Main Street back in March. Their foundation paid off his mortgage.

Pucket hopes that everyone who walks through their doors never forgets our American Heroes and supports their foundation. 95 cents of every dollar their foundation collects go to their programs.