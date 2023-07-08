Tracing the birth of the burger to the Erie County Fair

Local author and historian say he has solved a century-old debate, proclaiming Hamburg the true birthplace of the burger.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — For author and historian Chris Carosa, the Erie County Fair holds a special place in his heart. He worked at his grandfather's pizza stand, which stood right near the main gate totally unaware of the hamburger history which took place there a century before.

"I worked here for 10 years, more than 10 years, grew up in Blasdell, went to schools here, had friends here — never heard the story," Chris said.

The story, a culinary caper, that traces the birth of the burger right to right here in the heart of Hamburg. A story that he didn't know until he was a student at Yale, researching a paper on the history of his hometown. Chris found an 1888 newspaper circular in the Yale library telling the tale of the Menches brothers' on-the-spot innovation.

"They ran out of pork sausage, they went to the butcher, the butcher said, 'hey, I'm not gonna slaughter a whole pig for 10 pounds, you're going to have to settle for something else.'"

That something else was ground beef that they shaped into the same type of patties as the sausage they'd been slinging.

Chris says it took some trial and error before they perfected their recipe.

"Because of the way it cooked, they burned the outside, and the inside was raw, so they didn't create the first hamburger, they created the first hockey puck."

Back to the drawing board, they added a little coffee to the mix.

"And that way, it will steam the inside, so it cooked all the way through, so that's how they cooked it, and the coffee tasted lousy, so they added to brown sugar, and some other ingredients," Chris said.

They sold out, it was an instant hit.

"Some guy comes up to and says, hey, what do you call this? Well, they just invented it, they didn't have a name, and what do we call the Erie County Fair? We call it the Hamburg Fair, and there are signs all over. So Frank Menches looks up at the Hamburg Fair sign and says hey it's called a Hamburg sandwich," Chris said.

The rest is history, a much-debated history and a history that Chris dove head first into to write his book "Hamburger Dreams".

"I went to old newspaper articles to find out the first mention of either the hamburger or Hamburg sandwich. And the earliest mention I was able to find was 1893. So any story that had an origin after that was obviously wrong," Chris said.

That eliminated claims in Texas, St. Louis and New Haven. It left only Wisconsin and Hamburg claiming to be the home of the Hamburger.

Using the same research techniques Chris used in his studies at Yale, he reached his conclusion.

"The way I determined which one won was which fair occurred first? Hamburg beat Wisconsin by about a month."

And today, 138 years later, burger lovers everywhere are the real winners.

Speaking of winners, Chris' book just won the 2023 Speak Up Radio Firebird Book Award in the categories of food history and pop culture.