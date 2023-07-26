What's new at the 2023 Erie County Fair

Fairgoers have new experiences and food to look for this year while attending the fair.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — To kick off The best 12 days of the summer also known as the Erie County Fair, we are sharing with you everything new that the fair has to offer for fairgoers for the 2023 season.

The 183rd Erie County Fair takes place on August 9th - August 20th, 2023, and people can buy tickets now online. Adult admission tickets will be $17 when purchased online or $20 at the gate, and Kids 12 and under will receive free admission.

New daily performances at the fair include

Alley Cats (Doo-Wop Acapella Group). Bringing Contemporary style to 50s and 60s classics.

Jet Pack Flying Water Circus. Watch as stuntmen on jet packs are thrust 40-50 feet in the air to perform aerial stunts in a portable Olympic size pool.

Buckets and Boards Comedy Percussion Show. Bringing music, rhythm and nonstop laughter.

Banachek’s Mind Games. Magician, mentalist and devoted nonbeliever.

Cast in Bronze. Watch as carillons are played from the fists and feet.

Mighty Mike Roaming Strongman. Watch as he juggles bowling balls and sledgehammers as if light as a feather.

New educational exhibits which are at no cost to guests include:

Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit. Near Showplace August 9 -14.

Hands-Only CPR Training, inside of the Firemen’s Building daily at 2, 3, 5 & 7.

Forcible Entry Training Trailer. Outside Firemen’s Building August 11th -13th.

Vent Simulation Training Trailer. Outside Firemen’s Building August 15th -17th.

Firefighter Survival Trailer. Outside Firemen’s Building August 18th -20th.

New competitions include

Craft Cocktail

Pistils vs. Stamens Flower Arranging

Ribbon Revamp

Mural

Open Shop

Tractor & Implement Restoration

As a fun new twist for the first time this year, the Erie County Fair has turned its annual commemorative poster into a competition. The winner and official artist of the 2023 commemorative poster was awarded to Jeff Dean of Hamburg, NY. Dean, of Napping Cat Press Studios, produces reduction woodcut artwork. The poster he created was made with a 9-color reduction woodcut using shina plywood block and Renaissance Graphics oil-based ink. His artwork contains 12 blocks representing the “Best 12 Days of Summer.” Posters will be available for sale in the Fair’s gift shop throughout the Fair.

As for the fan-favorite fair cuisine, there will be over 125 food vendors offering 500 menu items this 2023 season. Out of these, there are 26 new foods fairgoers should be on the lookout for which include

Asian Fusion Pierogi by Babcia’s Pierogi. Ground pork, shredded cabbage, carrots & Asian seasonings. Served with Asian dumpling sauce and sweet & sour sauce. Fried Bologna & Cheese Fries by Chester’s Gators & Taters. French fries covered in cheese and full of fried bologna. Fair-Ribbean Corn by Crafted Cob. Jamaican jerk aioli topped with mango salsa and coconut crème drizzle. The “Chicken Coop” Loaded Potato by Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles. Potatoes topped with chopped Dirty Bird hand-battered tenders, cheese, bacon, boom boom sauce and ranch. Tropical Wonton by Eastern Pearl. Bringing a new twist to the commonly known cream cheese wontons. Enjoy a simple pastry made with fresh tropical fruits in a tangy delightful mixture of cream cheese served with a sweet refreshing dip. Capicola & Provolone Stuffed Link by Mineo & Sapio. Capicola and provolone stuffed link topped with onions, peppers and our Five Cheese Hot Pepper Sauce on a Costanzo roll. Poutine Baked Potato by Oberst Concessions/AAR. Baked potato topped with cheese curds, brown gravy, and chives. Whistle Pig Pizza by Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way.” Pizza with hot dogs, bacon, cheese sauce, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with chili sauce. Fried Spaghetti by Salvatore’s Pizza (Pizza Stand). This fried spaghetti is the ultimate fried pasta dish. It has crispy yet tender noodles, a flavorful homemade tomato sauce and topped with romano cheese. Greek Pizza by Salvatore’s Pizza (Greek Stand). Not an entirely traditional pizza. Topped with feta, spinach, roasted bell peppers and olives for a colorful meal. Gluten-Free Chili Cheese Corn Dog by The Silly Yak. All beef hot dog dipped in gluten-free batter and fried until golden brown. Topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and pickled red onions. Hawawshi by Venus. Seasoned ground beef backed in a pita. Super Fruit Bowl by Broken Box Concessions. A refreshing blend of fresh and cool Acai or Dragon fruit. Drizzled, topped, or sprinkled with your choice of crunchy honey granola, ripe blueberries, strawberries or bananas all coated in honey or rich, delicious Nutella. Caramel Apple in a Cup by Moose Joose Slush. Sour apple slush drink mixed with caramel apple drizzle, caramel apple candies, whipped cream, and apple slices. S'more & More by Babcia’s Pierogi. Toasted marshmallows, blended with cream cheese, Oreo cookies, mini chocolate chips, Graham cracker crumbs, peanut butter, jelly, and bananas. Dipped in Graham cracker crumbs and chocolate sauce. Unicorn on the Cob by Crafted Cob. Vanilla cream topped with crunchy fruity pebbles on the cob. Dragon Berry Boba Tea by Eastern Pearl. A vibrant blend of raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries infused into authentic green tea, featuring delightful popping boba. Tie Dye Smoothie by JMB Concessions. Fresh fruit smoothie featuring three fruit flavors: strawberry, frozen lemonade, and blue raspberry. Strawberry Cheesecake Slush by Moose Joose Slush. Strawberry slush drink topped with a slice of NY cheesecake drizzled with strawberry topping and whipped cream. Frozen Hot Chocolate Dippin Dot Sundae by OhioDots/DippinDots GLO Concessions. Vanilla Dippin Dots mixed with chocolate cocoa and mini marshmallows. Topped with whipped cream. Peanut Butter Cream Doughnut by Peachey Baking Company. A giant glazed doughnut with homemade vanilla pudding and peanut butter crumbles. Topped with whipped cream. Pumpkin Patch with a Twist by Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream. Homemade pumpkin ice cream (including New York State maple syrup, marshmallow, and graham cracker) sandwiched between 2 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, dunked in chocolate then rolled in graham crackers. Gluten-Free Deep-Fried Apple Pie by The Silly Yak. Apple pie filling dipped in batter and deep fried. Rolled in cinnamon and sugar and dusted with powdered sugar. Black Raspberry Cashews by We R Nuts. Cashews covered in a black raspberry syrup representing the purple and gold of your favorite Fair! Tajin Candy Apples by Doug & Lori Dills. A traditional candy apple rolled in Mexican seasoning Tajin (pronounced “Tah-heen”). Tajin adds a spicy makeover to the carnival classic. It is a simple seasoning mix of dried and ground red chilies, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. “K” Dogs (aka Korean Corn Dog) by Steve Ianni. All beef hot dog and mozzarella cheese dipped in batter, fried, and then rolled in a choice of toppings. Toppings include Takis Mexican chips, fried potato cubes, or Hot Cheeto dust