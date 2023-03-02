Buffalo Fire releases name of fallen firefighter

Jason Arno, 37, was a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire have identified the firefighter who was killed in the line of duty during a fire on Main Street Wednesday.

Jason Arno, 37, was a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department. Arno served with Engine 2, which is housed on Virginia Street in Buffalo.

The fire department lost contact with Arno shortly after a "mayday" call came through the radio.

The mayday call was issued while crews were working on extinguishing the fire in the building and was related to the unaccounted-for firefighter.

The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, the union that represents fire fighters posted on Facebook that Arno is a "father, a husband, a son, a brother and a friend."

"We, the proud firefighters of the city of Buffalo will honor our fallen. We will stand for him now and forever as we've done for so many others we've lost in this department's history. We will never forget. This is a brotherhood and a sisterhood. This is a family that bands together. Not just here in our city but across the nation and beyond. We greatly appreciate the outpouring love and support. Please continue to keep our fallen brother and his family in your thoughts and prayers," they said in their post.

The fire happened at 745 Main Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Renaldo said the fire investigation team is working to interview workers who were reported to be using a torch in the area where they believe the fire started. A cause will not be officially determined until those workers can be interviewed. Officials believe that a fire was smoldering a while before the fire really erupted and officials were called.