People flock to Hamburg for the start of the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Wednesday marks the opening day of the Erie County Fair for the 138th year.

It's what Western New Yorkers consider the best 12 days of Summer! Before the gates opened, lines had already reached the parking lot. Many come with canned goods in hand for FeedMore WNY.

“It's a lovely thing. Being this for the community, and we know there are people out there that need this stuff,” Carl McClelland of FeedMore WNY said.

Folks young and old at the fair, to enjoy rides and food on opening day.

Out of the dozens of folks Channel 2 spoke to, it was a first for them, and they are loving it. Many people say they look forward to the rides but, they want to spend a lot of their time around the food.

Despite all the fun and games, a new exhibit is at this year’s County Fair. It’s a 9/11 tribute. Fair officials say they have tried to get it here for years and they finally have for the first time this year.

If you were alive when it happened, you know exactly where you were and what you were doing,” Billy Puckett said.

It's the best part about the fair for Puckett, who is the field manager of the 9/11 exhibit. He says everything inside the exhibit has a story behind it.

“The cool part about this exhibit is to teach people not to forget because if we do history will repeat itself,” Puckett says.