BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting 11 people following a fire Sunday morning on Florida Street in the City of Buffalo, across the street from the Koessler Athletic Center.

The Buffalo Fire Department says the fire started in the first floor of a multi-family house around 11:15 a.m.

Canisius College emailed students about the fire around 11:30 a.m. saying they should avoid the area because the house was fully engulfed, and there was a lot of smoke in the area. In the email Canisius also advised students that Florida Street was shut down between Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Fire investigators say damage is estimated at $125,000, and caused exposure damage to a nearby residence.

One firefighter was injured and taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

