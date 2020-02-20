BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

Buffalo firefighters responded to 65 Beckwith Street to a house fire around 5 a.m. Beckwith Street is closed from Monroe Street to Adams Street because of the blaze.

Crews are still at the scene and we don't know if anybody was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.

