NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is currently assisting a family following a house fire Saturday morning in the Town of Cambria.

A fire broke out just after 6 a.m. in a house on Cambria Wilson Road. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the house.

All five residents of the house were able to evacuate safely. However, one person was taken to ECMC for smoke inhalation.

Two dogs were also rescued from the fire. They were both treated for smoke inhalation.

The estimated damage is unclear at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: House destroyed in 2-alarm fire on Buffalo's west side

RELATED: Fire crews respond to East side house fire

RELATED: Fire causes more than $250K in damage to Buffalo restaurant