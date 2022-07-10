Oishei Children's Hospital president to depart for new position in Florida

She's been president of Oishei since May 2014.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is looking for a new leader after current president Allegra Jaros accepted a new job in Florida.

Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Florida. She's been president of Oishei since May 2014. She previously served as the hospital's vice president and COO for eight years.

"While it is a loss for us, it is a great career opportunity for Allegra," said Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health. "It is no surprise that this national opportunity attracted her and that she was a strong candidate given her success here over the years. She has the opportunity to go to a larger market and larger health system and utilize her 25 years of service here at Kaleida Health. Not to mention, the move will also allow her to be closer to family in Florida."

Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Children’s Health Network is a freestanding children’s hospital and part of Baptist Health. It has 284 pediatric beds, including 64 Level IV NICU beds plus another two Level II satellite NICU beds, five satellite emergency departments, seven rehab sites and five imaging sites in north Florida/southern Georgia.

"I am proud of the work, the service and the accomplishments that we have achieved together during my time here with Children’s Hospital and Kaleida Health,” said Jaros. "Buffalo will always be home. I am so thankful for the team of people who have supported and helped me serve our community, and I am proud of each and every member of the Oishei Children’s Hospital team for the dedicated patient and family-focused care they provide. I have great confidence in our team that is well prepared to further advance the health and wellbeing of our communities’ mothers and children."