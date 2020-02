BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allegra Jaros is the President of John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. She is in charge of managing daily operations at the Hospital which is the only freestanding children's hospital in New York State.

Allegra was born and raised in Western New York and she currently resides with her family in Williamsville, NY.

She is a true Buffalo backer and cares deeply about the people of Western New York. Join us as we Get 2 Know Allegra Jaros.