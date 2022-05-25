Oishei Children’s Hospital plans $6.8M internal expansion for high-risk pregnancies

Antepartum care includes monitoring of both the mother and fetus during pregnancy and can last weeks or even months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health is planning a $6.8 million unit at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital for pregnant mothers with high-risk pregnancies.

The 12-bed antepartum unit will be created by repurposing outpatient clinical space at the High Street hospital, a move that will also increase total licensed beds at the hospital from 185 to 191.

