Oishei Children's Hospital gets approval for new high risk maternity unit

With the approval, the hospital will construct 12 new private inpatient rooms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries.

Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.

Right now, high-risk moms currently occupy beds throughout the Labor & Delivery and Mother-Baby floors. The new beds will allow the appropriate resources and space for specialized care for women with high-risk clinical conditions. 

“As the region’s only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and state-designated Regional Perinatal Center, our hospital provides the most specialized high-quality care for our community’s high-risk newborns and their mothers,” said Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital. “The much-needed expansion will allow us to better care for more high-risk moms before and after delivery, and accommodate the growing number of women who require the comprehensive and complex care services.”

The $6.6 million project will add benefits including:

  • Opening space on existing Labor & Delivery Unit to accommodate the increasing volume of deliveries
  • Allow seamless transition and shorter wait times for patients
  • Reduces length of stay
  • Brings together a highly trained and specialized care team to high-risk population
  • Additional space for families.

The newly-constructed rooms are expected to be complete by fall 2023 and will be on the hospital's seventh floor, which currently is home to pharmacy and pediatric outpatient services.

