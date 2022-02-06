Buffalo Marathon donates $7,500 to Oishei Children's Hospital

According to the Buffalo Marathon, the money was raised from a portion of the registrations from Saturday's 5K race.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon returned to the Queen City over Memorial Day weekend, welcoming 5,800 runners from 13 countries and 43 states. Although the marathon is over, organizers from the event have come together to support a good cause.

The team from the Buffalo Marathon stopped by John R. Oishei Children's Hospital on Wednesday to drop off a special delivery. In partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods, the Buffalo Marathon team delivered 150 goodie bags to patients. The goodie bags included nonperishable food items from Tops Friendly Markets as well as medals and other items.

In addition to the goodie bags, the Buffalo Marathon also presented a check for $7,500. According to the Buffalo Marathon, the money was raised from a portion of the registrations from Saturday's 5K race and the money raised will go towards helping the hospital's care team.

