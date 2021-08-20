Gov. Cuomo's outside counsel requests corrections to sexual harassment report released by NY Attorney General

The governor's outside counsel Rita Glavin is asking the AG to correct and supplement its report into allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's outside counsel Rita Glavin held a virtual briefing Friday afternoon requesting the New York State Attorney General's office to correct and supplement its report into allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the independent investigation back on August 3. After nearly five months, independent investigators appointed by the Attorney General concluded that Gov. Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women.

The 168-page general report details that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees "by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments."

Glavin addressed New Yorkers on August 10 saying the report from the Attorney General's office contained errors and omitted key evidence. And on Friday, August 20, Glavin held another virtual briefing echoing her previous statements.

In the virtual briefing, Glavin said she would be submitting a letter to the Attorney General in the next week requesting corrections to the August 3 report. Glavin says it's important for the Attorney General to include omissions and make corrections to the document since government entities plan on utilizing the findings in the report.

"I believe that to the extent that the New York State Assembly or any other government entity will be relying on that August 3 report to make decisions — to make findings," Glavin said. "It is incumbent upon the chief legal officer of our state to make corrections, include material omissions and supplement the record with information that bears directly on a number of the findings that were included in that report."