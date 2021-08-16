NY Assembly Judiciary Committee to issue final report on Gov. Cuomo investigation

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine released a joint statement Monday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A few days after the New York State Assembly said it was suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Assembly Judiciary Committee says it will issue a final report on the investigation.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine released a joint statement Monday morning saying the Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review the evidence, and plans to issue a final report.

Both note that the Assembly Judiciary Committee will take "all appropriate steps" to make sure that this report does not interfere with other ongoing investigations.

