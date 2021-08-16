NY Assembly Judiciary Committee to issue final report on Gov. Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. — A few days after the New York State Assembly said it was suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Assembly Judiciary Committee says it will issue a final report on the investigation.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine released a joint statement Monday morning saying the Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review the evidence, and plans to issue a final report.
Both note that the Assembly Judiciary Committee will take "all appropriate steps" to make sure that this report does not interfere with other ongoing investigations.
You can read the full statement below from Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine:
"The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo. In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor's memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct."