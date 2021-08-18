New York's new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's more-than-a-decade as the state's governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's next governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's more-than-a-decade as the state's governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Current Lieutenant Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City to narrow down her selection for her successor.

She's vowed to depart from the Cuomo administration's reputation as a "toxic" work environment, and focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over eviction protections.