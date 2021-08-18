x
New York's new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's more-than-a-decade as the state's governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul, New York's next governor, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's term end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's next governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's more-than-a-decade as the state's governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Current Lieutenant Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City to narrow down her selection for her successor. 

She's vowed to depart from the Cuomo administration's reputation as a "toxic" work environment, and focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over eviction protections. 

Meanwhile, the chair of the Assembly's Judiciary Committee said it will release a report of its impeachment probe findings. Lawmakers haven't offered a timeline for the report's release.

