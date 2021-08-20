Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

The Democrat is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday and give way to Lt. Kathy Hochul at the stroke of midnight.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A moving van was at the governor's mansion in Albany on Friday and workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office.

In addition to a U-Haul van on the mansion's grounds, photographers snapped pictures of state workers loading items into into an SUV with Office of General Services plates.