Gov. Cuomo's attorney says AG's sexual harassment report 'contained errors, omitted key evidence'; Cuomo steps down

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's outside counsel Rita Glavin held a virtual briefing Tuesday one week after the New York State Attorney General's office released the results of the independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

According to Glavin, the report from the Attorney General's office contained errors and omitted key evidence. In addition, Glavin says the report failed to include witnesses "whose testimony did not support their narrative."

Glavin said the investigators failed to collect relevant evidence, claiming the investigators credited people who they knew "lied or had motives to lie," saying this was not explored in the report.

Glavin says the investigation by the Attorney General's office was "about building a case against the governor" saying it was not a fair and independent review of the allegations. She went on to say that the report failed to collect relevant evidence and disregards contradictory information.