Festival of Lights adds additional entrance for Fridays and Saturdays

The additional entrance is aimed at easing traffic congestion at the popular Hamburg Fairgrounds holiday attraction.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is more popular than ever this year and that's causing traffic headaches on roads surrounding the fairgrounds.

Due to COVID-19, the attraction is a drive-thru only event this year and as a result, wait times as long as two to three hours were reported last weekend.

Organizers now say they will open the McKinley Parkway entrance (closest to Quinby Drive) in addition to the South Park entrance on Fridays and Saturdays. However, on those nights, the Quinby Drive entrance will be closed.

Officials recommend arriving early on those days to avoid long wait times.

For Sundays through Thursdays, patrons can use the South Park and Quinby Drive entrances.

This Friday, December 11, at the Festival there will be a contactless food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY. Donations will be taken directly from your vehicle when you pull up to the gate. If you can't make it at night, donations will also be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Carousel Banquet Facility, the building with the Buffalo Raceway sign.

More information can be found here.

The 16th Annual Fairgrounds Festival of Lights runs each night through December 23 and then again from December 26 to 31. The event showcases 50 acres of holiday lights with over 70 displays.