Christmas in the Country goes virtual next weekend

Popular artisan market will be held Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and admission is free.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the area's most popular annual holiday shopping events is not happening in person this year, but it is still happening virtually.

Christmas in the Country, usually a four-day extravaganza held at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, will now be an online only event set for Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

“We had held on to hope that circumstances regarding COVID might change, but unfortunately they did not,” said Dan Kaczynski of Premier Promotions of WNY, organizers of the event. “This year has been so challenging for everyone and our hope is the virtual edition of Christmas in the Country can bring some holiday cheer to our patrons and artisans.”

"Christmas in the Country at Home" will feature nearly 150 artisans who were scheduled to be at the Fairgrounds and will include live video chats and a number of ways to purchase from the crafters directly.

Admission is free and more information can be found here.