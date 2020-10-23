Fairgrounds Festival of Lights tickets go on sale November 1

Due to COVID-19, tickets for the drive-thru only event must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If attending the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is on your holiday must-do list, it's almost time to buy your tickets.

Due to COVID-19, those tickets will not be sold at the gate, and they must be purchased in advance. You can buy them at any Tops Market checkout register for $15 per vehicle or online until December 31.

It's open every night in December from 5 to 9 p.m. except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Because of the pandemic, this year's event is drive-thru only. A new 50-acre route will feature a variety of light displays, arches and tunnels.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is produced by the Erie County Agricultural Society.