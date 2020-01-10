Festival of Lights in Hamburg returns with new style

“The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights has become an annual holiday tradition on the Fairgrounds in Hamburg for the last 16 years. With so many cancellations this year, we took a look at how the Event could be held in a safe and socially distant manner. Thus, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, 2020 Style was created. The new route will encompass 50 acres featuring 70 variations of light displays, arches and light tunnels. The new format of the Event allows us to extend the number of days we will be open in 2020," said CEO Jessica Underberg.