Festival of Lights in Hamburg returns with new style

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It's only October 1, but the holidays are right around the corner.
The Erie County Agricultural Society announced Thursday that that the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will return this year, but with what organizers are describing it as, "2020 Style."
Organizers say this year will be different and here are the reasons why:
- The Event will be strictly a drive through, guests must stay in their vehicles at all times
- Admission tickets must be purchased in advance, tickets will not be sold at the gate
- Tickets and vouchers will be available until December 31, 2020.
- The Event will be open every night in December, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (12/24 and 12/25)
“The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights has become an annual holiday tradition on the Fairgrounds in Hamburg for the last 16 years. With so many cancellations this year, we took a look at how the Event could be held in a safe and socially distant manner. Thus, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, 2020 Style was created. The new route will encompass 50 acres featuring 70 variations of light displays, arches and light tunnels. The new format of the Event allows us to extend the number of days we will be open in 2020," said CEO Jessica Underberg.
Tickets can be purchased at all Tops Friendly Markets starting November 1 for $15 per vehicle or online.