Albright-Knox's Frida Kahlo self-portrait featured in 'Masterpiece Moment'

The Masterpiece Moments gives the public virtual access to famous works of art.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well-known piece of artwork from the Albright Knox Art Gallery Collection is being featured in Bank of America's Masterpiece Moment.

The latest masterpiece moment episode features Frida Kahlo’s (Mexican, 1907–1954) popular work Self-Portrait with Monkey, 1938. The self-portrait shows Kahlo standing outdoors with her pet spider monkey Fulang-Chang.

“We are thrilled to be the next featured institution in Bank of America’s Masterpiece Moment series,” said Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director of the Albright-Knox. “The Albright-Knox has long been recognized as home to one of the world’s most extraordinary collections of modern and contemporary art. We are delighted that through this new digital initiative we are able to share a part of our storied history with the world.”

“At Bank of America, we believe that the arts are a powerful way to educate, inspire, and enrich our communities,” said Ted Janicki, President, Bank of America Buffalo. “Buffalo is known for our vibrant art community, and through the Masterpiece Moment initiative, Bank of America is supporting one of our esteemed local arts institutions while connecting residents to unique art experiences simultaneously. We are thrilled to connect with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery on the opportunity to showcase Frida Kahlo’s work in a format that is accessible to viewers and art aficionados everywhere.”

Kahlo's self-portrait is on loan to a gallery in Detroit, Michigan.

The Albright Knox is currently closed while it undergoes a major expansion. The AK360 expansion project, which began nearly two years ago, will allow the gallery to double the number of works of art on display.

The gallery is expected to reopen in the fall of 2022. It will then be renamed Buffalo AKG Art Museum.