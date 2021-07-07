Completion of Albright-Knox expansion project expected in fall 2022

On Wednesday, construction workers raised and secured the final steel beam to the frame of the Albright-Knox expansion project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout the pandemic, construction has continued on the massive expansion project at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

On Wednesday, the finishing touch was made to the steel frame of the project. The beam was hoisted into the air then fastened by construction workers.

Work on the AK360 expansion project began nearly two years ago.

And when it's done in the fall of next year, the art museum is really going to be something to see with a new indoor town square and more fine art. Because of the expansion, the Albright-Knox will be able to double the number of works of art there.

"This project is a direct result of the team work of individuals from every corner of our region, sometimes teamwork is hard, it requires rising above individual desires and needs to prioritize a common goal," said Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director of the Albright-Knox, "I've spent the last few weeks watching the careful choreography of the steel workers and lift operators and contractors on this site, these individuals are our heroes."

The largest donor to the project, philanthropist Jeffrey Gundlach also took in the sights.

He donated more than $62 million to the expansion project.

"I wonder if whatever happens to this building, many, many decades from now, I wonder if this beam will somehow be revealed, I wonder if people will understand what I wrote next to my name on the beam which is 'Go Bills,'" Gundlach said.

There's still much more work that needs to be done, the pouring of the concrete floors, enclosing the museum and putting up a glass curtain wall.